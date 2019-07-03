close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Robbers kill shopkeeper

National

MULTAN: Three robbers Wednesday shot dead a shopkeeper in a dacoity bid. According to police, the gunmen barged into the shop of Khalid Farooq in Shantinagar in Khanewal and tried to snatch cash, but he resisted. As a result, the bandits shot at and injured him critically. He was rushed to Nishtar Hospital, where he died.

