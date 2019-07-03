Robbers kill shopkeeper

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Three robbers Wednesday shot dead a shopkeeper in a dacoity bid. According to police, the gunmen barged into the shop of Khalid Farooq in Shantinagar in Khanewal and tried to snatch cash, but he resisted. As a result, the bandits shot at and injured him critically. He was rushed to Nishtar Hospital, where he died.
