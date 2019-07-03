43 booked for water power theft

SARGODHA: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) task force and Irrigation authorities booked 43 people involved in electricity and water theft across the district.Police said on Wednesday that the Fesco Tack force conducted raids at Miana Hazara, Badar Ranjha, Naseerpur Kalan, Bakho Wala, Hujjan, Mateela, 128-SB and other areas of the district and caught 17 people red-handed over stealing electricity from main transmission lines. The irrigation authorities arrested 26 farmers over illegally watering farms from canal. The accused were identified as Azhar, Asif, Mubashir, Ilyas, Imran, Asad, Iqbal, Tariq, Wasif Masih, Saqib and Fazal.