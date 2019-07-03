UAF student shot dead on resistance

FAISALABAD: An MPhil student of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad was shot dead on resistance at Chak 255/RB Dijkot on Tuesday night. Moazzam Ali was present at the shop of his uncle when some dacoits stormed into the shop and looted cash and other valuables. They shot him dead when he offered resistance.

MAN ABDUCTEDFOR RANSOM: A factory supervisor was abducted for ransom from Gulistan Colony on Tuesday night. Wasim Ahmad was abducted by some unidentified accused in front of his house. Later, the kidnappers called the parents of Wasim Ahmad and demanded Rs2 million ransom.

11 COPS BOOKED: On the order of RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, City police on Wednesday booked 11 policemen, including an ASI and the Muharrar of the police Station, on the charge of torturing to death a youth. Ansar Ali was arrested by the City police in a wine case but he was allegedly tortured to death during investigation. The City police have arrested 11 cops, including ASI Danish Ali and Muhammad Rafique. Rally against arrest of Rana Sanaullah: The PML-N workers on Wednesday took out a protest rally against the arrest of their party leader Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case. Addressing the participants of the rally, Muhammad Amin Butt, former deputy mayor, said that such tactics of the government against Rana Sanaullah and other stalwarts of the PML-N would not intimidate the party workers. He said that the party workers were waiting for the call of their party leadership for launching a countrywide movement against the PTI government. He termed the arrest of Rana Sanaullah as victimisation.