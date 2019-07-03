Sikh yatrees reach Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB: Indian Sikh yatrees, who arrived at Lahore to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, reached Gurdwara Janumasthan in Nankana Sahib on Wednesday.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) secretary general Sardar Gopal Singh Chawala and other Sikh leaders accorded a warm welcome to them.

Talking to reporters, Sikh leaders Sardar Gurmeet Singh and Dr Roop Singh lauded the efforts of the government of Pakistan for the renovation and beautification of Gurdwara Janumasthan.

widow gets compensation cheque: DPO Muhammad Naveed Wednesday gave a financial assistance cheque to a widow of a traffic cop at his office. Traffic police ASI Awais was martyred in the line of duty. On the occasion, the DPO said all possible facilities would be provided to families of martyred cops.