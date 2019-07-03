Property attachment: Govt action against politicians won't stand court trial: experts

ISLAMABAD: The experts viewed property attachment action of the federal government against politicians as mela fide and will not stand court trial.

The federal government launched the property attachment process on Wednesday, July 3 in haste. The federal government issued the Asset Declaration Ordinance in the month of May with the declaration deadline of June 30 but the last date was extended till July 3.

However, on July 3 morning, the Benami property of Asif Ali Zardari and 6 thousand kanal agriculture land of PML-N Senator Ch Tanvir of Rawalpindi, before ending the deadline, were attached (confiscated). The experts say that property attachment action against PPP and PML-N leaders seemed against the proposed law. Both Asif Ali Zardari and Ch Tanvir are public office holders and FBR would have thought that Asset Declaration Ordinance did not apply on them and it is possible that their lawyers would adopt this point in the court of law as both are the beneficial owners of these properties and the initiating officer of FBR and federal government will have present proof of their being beneficial owner of these properties. Both the leaders can argue in the court that the original owners of these properties could declare their assets but their properties were seized before ending deadline of the amnesty scheme.