PNF chief off to Japan

LAHORE: Chairman, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan left for Japan to attend the congress meeting of Asian Netball Federation (ANF). The congress meeting of the ANF will be held on July 5 when new office- bearers of the ANF will be elected. Four candidates from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and Malaysia will be contesting the election for the two posts of Vice Presidents.