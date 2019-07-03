Burns available for Ashes selection

SYDNEY: Australian opener Joe Burns is available for Ashes selection after recovering from a chronic fatigue disorder. He will now fly to England to link up with the Australia ‘A’ squad ahead of the Ashes.

Burns is now expected to play against England Lions in Canterbury on July 14. Earlier this year, Burns had made a successful return to Australia’s Test squad by composing a brilliant 180 versus Sri Lanka in Canberra. In December last year, he was also signed up by the Division 2 County side, Lancashire. However, after playing just one game, against Northamptonshire in May, he had to return home due to the aforementioned illness. Incidentally, he was laid low with a similar problem back in October 2018.