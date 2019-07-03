close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
July 4, 2019

Burns available for Ashes selection

Sports

A
Agencies
July 4, 2019

SYDNEY: Australian opener Joe Burns is available for Ashes selection after recovering from a chronic fatigue disorder. He will now fly to England to link up with the Australia ‘A’ squad ahead of the Ashes.

Burns is now expected to play against England Lions in Canterbury on July 14. Earlier this year, Burns had made a successful return to Australia’s Test squad by composing a brilliant 180 versus Sri Lanka in Canberra. In December last year, he was also signed up by the Division 2 County side, Lancashire. However, after playing just one game, against Northamptonshire in May, he had to return home due to the aforementioned illness. Incidentally, he was laid low with a similar problem back in October 2018.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus