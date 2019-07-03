close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 4, 2019

Mushtaq Ali T20s get pre-IPL auction window

Sports

AFP
July 4, 2019

NEW DELHI: For the first time since the 2004-05 season, the Ranji Trophy - India’s premier domestic tournament - is all set to stretch into March, thanks to BCCI’s decision to pre-pone the Mushtaq Ali T20s before the IPL auctions which is expected to be held in December-January.

According to an official release, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is set to run from November 8 to December 1, following which the Ranji Trophy is set to begin (on December 9), with the final starting on March 13.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus