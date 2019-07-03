Mushtaq Ali T20s get pre-IPL auction window

NEW DELHI: For the first time since the 2004-05 season, the Ranji Trophy - India’s premier domestic tournament - is all set to stretch into March, thanks to BCCI’s decision to pre-pone the Mushtaq Ali T20s before the IPL auctions which is expected to be held in December-January.

According to an official release, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is set to run from November 8 to December 1, following which the Ranji Trophy is set to begin (on December 9), with the final starting on March 13.