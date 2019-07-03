close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Stags Club victorious in Siddique Cricket

Sports

LAHORE: Stags Club entered the 2nd round of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they crushed Samnabad Club by 212 runs at the Township Albilal Ground on Wednesday.

Scores: Stags Club 322/7 in 40 overs (Junaid Ali 34, Umer Butt 50, Fahim Ashraf 80, Noman Javed 50, Kamran Afzal 51, Khizar Abbas 2/51, Ali Bhatti 2/52). Samnabad Club 110 all out in 20.1 Overs (Ashraf Watto 34, Hamid Sohail 21, Ghulam Qadir 19, Ikram 10, Ahmed Bhatti 4/21, Kamran Afzal 2/27, Hussain Talat 2/28).

