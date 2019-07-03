close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Three matches decided in U-16 Cricket

Sports

July 4, 2019

LAHORE: Anther three league matches were decided in the ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-16 Cricket Tournament here on Wednesday at different venues. West Zone Blues beat North Zone Whites by 140 runs at Model Town Greens Ground.

Scores: West Zone Blues 227/8 in 40 overs (Hamza Nawaz 86, Hunain Shah 38*, Aqib Ayub 4/58). North Zone Whites 87 in 26.3 overs (Ramish Liaqat 26, Soban Malik 3/15, Arslan Subhani 2/3, M Ibrahim 2/17).

In second match played at Ittefaq LRCA Ground, East Zone Blues beat North Zone Blues by 25 runs.Scores: East Zone Blues 250/6 in 40 overs (Ali Zuraiz Asif 124, Munib Zafar 45*, M Umer 4/46). North Zone Blues 225/6 in 40 overs (Mudassar Gohar 76, Jafar Bilal 53, M Umer 50*, Zain Ali 2/42).

In third match of the day played at Township Whites Ground, West Zone Whites beat East Zone Whites by 10 wickets.

Scores: East Zone Whites 171/2 in 40 overs (Hafiz Usman Nadeem 81*, Rafay Rana 44*). West Zone Whites 172/0 in 26.4 overs (Obaid Shahid 99*, Usman Irshaad 57*).

