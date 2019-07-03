Ex-Barca chief Rosell cleared on appeal

MADRID: Spain’s National Court has cleared former FC Barcelona president Sandro Rosell of money laundering, it announced Wednesday, after prosecutors appealed a first acquittal in April.Rosell, who spent 21 months in jail pending his trial, had been accused of “large-scale money laundering” of close to 20 million euros ($23 million) relating to television rights and sponsorship deals in Brazil. In April, the Madrid-based National Court, which deals with major financial cases, acquitted the 55-year-old of the charge, as well as his wife and four other people who had been on the bench too. It said that “after evaluating the evidence presented during trial, the accusations were not proven”, prompting prosecutors to appeal. On Wednesday, the court said its appeals chamber had confirmed first acquittal.