Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

National Challenge Cup from 19th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

LAHORE: Col Farasat Ali Shah, acting secretary of the Pakistan Football Federation (Ashfaq Group) has said that the said that the National Challenge Cup, will start from July 19.Meanwhile Farasat said that the all the football activities carried out by PFF, headed Faisal Saleh, as illegal adding that his body had come into being on the instructions of the court.

