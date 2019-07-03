Police probe crowd trouble at cricket WC

LONDON: Police have launched an investigation after “unprecedented” crowd trouble at the World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley, during which a number of arrests were made.

West Yorkshire Police said they received reports of people climbing over a wall, assaulting staff on a gate and a fan going on to the pitch at Saturday’s game in Leeds. Videos shared on social media show a fight between fans outside ground, with a metal barrier being brandished and kicks, punches and shouting.Police said mobile phone footage showed people being assaulted, and appealed for anyone who was a victim or witness of an attack, or who has original footage of the incidents, to contact them.

Superintendent Chris Bowen said police recognised the need for a “full and comprehensive criminal investigation”. “While these were isolated incidents, involving a relative minority of people attending the event, the scenes that were witnessed were completely unprecedented at a cricket match,” he said.