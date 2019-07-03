Olympic Day Archery Championship concludes

LAHORE: The 2-day Olympic Day Archery Championship concluded at Sports Stadium, Bhurban Road Murree on Wednesday.

Olympic Day Archery Championship was organised under the joint arrangements of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Punjab Archery Association.According to results, Army’s Idrees Majeed emerged winner in men’s open, Wapda’s Nigahat Naheed in women’s open, Faisalabad’s Abdur Rehman in Inter-Division Punjab Men’s and Hina Mehtab from Bahawalpur was declared triumphant in Punjab women’s category.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, on Wednesday, congratulated all the winners for their success in the 2-day championship. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Archery Federation of Pakistan President Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, Secretary of Archery Federation Wisal Khan and President Punjab Archery Association Manzar Freed Shah distributed prizes at the end of 2-day championship.

Meanwhile, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has also congratulated Pakistan pair of Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal on winning IBSF Snooker World Team Cup final against India at Doha, Qatar.

Points table

Players Team points

Men’s Open category

Idrees Majeed (G) Army 601

Abdur Rehman (S) Wapda 582

Noman Saqib (B) Army 580

Women’s Open category

Nigahat Naheed (G) Wapda 552

Nabeela Kausar (S) Army 523

Umme Zohra (B) Army 519

Punjab men’s category

Abdur Rehman (G) Fslbd 477

Hafiz Adeel (S) Lhr 477

M Awais (B) Rwlpndi 471

Punjab Women’s category

Hina Mehtab (G) Bahwlpr 133

Iqra Farooq (S) Islmbd 132

Shazia (B) Bahwlpr 114.