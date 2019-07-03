Olympic Day Archery Championship concludes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The 2-day Olympic Day Archery Championship concluded at Sports Stadium, Bhurban Road Murree on Wednesday.
Olympic Day Archery Championship was organised under the joint arrangements of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Punjab Archery Association.According to results, Army’s Idrees Majeed emerged winner in men’s open, Wapda’s Nigahat Naheed in women’s open, Faisalabad’s Abdur Rehman in Inter-Division Punjab Men’s and Hina Mehtab from Bahawalpur was declared triumphant in Punjab women’s category.
Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, on Wednesday, congratulated all the winners for their success in the 2-day championship. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Archery Federation of Pakistan President Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, Secretary of Archery Federation Wisal Khan and President Punjab Archery Association Manzar Freed Shah distributed prizes at the end of 2-day championship.
Meanwhile, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has also congratulated Pakistan pair of Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal on winning IBSF Snooker World Team Cup final against India at Doha, Qatar.
Points table
Players Team points
Men’s Open category
Idrees Majeed (G) Army 601
Abdur Rehman (S) Wapda 582
Noman Saqib (B) Army 580
Women’s Open category
Nigahat Naheed (G) Wapda 552
Nabeela Kausar (S) Army 523
Umme Zohra (B) Army 519
Punjab men’s category
Abdur Rehman (G) Fslbd 477
Hafiz Adeel (S) Lhr 477
M Awais (B) Rwlpndi 471
Punjab Women’s category
Hina Mehtab (G) Bahwlpr 133
Iqra Farooq (S) Islmbd 132
Shazia (B) Bahwlpr 114.
