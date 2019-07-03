Training at Lord’s, thinking about Durham!

LONDON: Even as their fans were losing hope, Pakistan’s players carried out a high-intensity training session here at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Well aware that they would virtually be out of the race for the World Cup semifinals in case England defeated New Zealand in Durham. However the Pakistanis remained confident that they would somehow qualify for the last four. They anxiously followed the action in Durham.

“Things aren’t looking good for us,” lamented a team official on the sidelines of the training session. Such was the scenario for Pakistan that the England-New Zealand game became one of the most important games of the World Cup for them. They were praying for New Zealand to beat England because such a result would have kept them alive in the hunt for a semifinal spot.

Meanwhile, the Pakistanis are focused on the game against Bangladesh. They are well aware of the fact that Bangladesh, who crashed out of the World Cup following a loss against India, won’t be easy opponents on a Lord’s wicket that could be helpful for spinners.

All of Pakistan’s players, including the injured Wahab Riaz, took part in Wednesday’s training session. Wahab, who is suffering from a fractured finger, bowled in the nets and even featured in some of the fielding drills. Pakistan have been mulling over the option of omitting the misfiring Fakhar Zaman for the game against Bangladesh. But there were no such signs on Wednesday as the left-handed opener spent a lot of time in the nets trying to regain his lost touch.

Pakistan carried out their training session in the morning and once the team returned to their hotel in Swiss Cottage, the players disappeared in their rooms. “Most of them must be watching the England-New Zealand game,” an official said. That’s the best the players could do because their World Cup destiny was in New Zealand’s hands.