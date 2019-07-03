Heavy rain prompts evacuation orders for 1.1m in Japan

TOKYO: Japanese authorities have issued evacuation orders for more than one million people as heavy rain hits southern parts of the country, a year after deadly floods that killed over 200 people. Small landslides were already being reported in parts of the affected area, public broadcaster NHK reported. It said a total of 1.12 million people in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures had been ordered to evacuate to shelters, and that landslides had swept away several cars and buried a house in Kagoshima. No injuries have so far been reported, and there were no official details yet on how many people had heeded the warnings to leave their homes. The evacuation order is issued when a natural disaster is highly likely to occur and municipalities repeatedly urge residents to evacuate, although the instruction is frequently ignored.