First female mayor wants to change Amsterdam’s red light district

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Amsterdam’s famous red light district is set to fundamentally change. The city’s first female mayor launched plans on Wednesday to overhaul the district and its window displays. In what would be the most radical revamp of the sex trade in the city since the Dutch legalised prostitution nearly two decades ago, Femke Halsema suggested stopping the practice of sex workers standing in window-fronted rooms, among other options. She is proposing the changes to ensure the rights and safety of sex workers, prevent crime and reduce nuisance in the city centre. Amsterdam officials said that after exploratory discussions with sex workers, operators and other stakeholders, there are four options currently on the table.