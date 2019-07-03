Hundreds fall sick at Imelda Marcos party

MANILA: Over 200 guests fell ill with suspected food poisoning Wednesday after a meal at a birthday party for 90-year-old Imelda Marcos, the notorious former first lady of the Philippines. Ambulances rushed vomiting friends and supporters from a sports stadium in Manila where around 2,500 people gathered to honour the widow of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Although Marcos was chased from power by a 1986 peaceful uprising, the family is still revered by many in the Philippines and has made a political comeback in recent years. “Our ambulances took people to hospital after they complained of dizziness and vomiting. They apparently suffered from food poisoning,” Philippine Red Cross chairman Richard Gordon told AFP. Health secretary Francisco Duque told journalists the number of ill was 260. One of them, a woman who only gave her first name, Leonora, said she believed it was caused by the party food. “I wasn’t that hungry so I only ate the egg and a little steamed rice. I vomited and an ambulance took me to the Rizal Medical Centre where I was given an IV drip,” the woman told AFP.