Sudan protesters agree to direct talks with ruling generals

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s protest leaders agreed to hold direct talks with the ruling generals after African Union and Ethiopian mediators urged the two sides to resume stalled talks about a new governing body. “The Alliance for Freedom and Change met and decided to accept the invitation for direct negotiations” with the generals, prominent protest leader Madani Abbas Madani told reporters. One of the conditions for the talks was to reach a decision “within 72 hours”, he said. The African Union and Ethiopia have mediated between the two sides after tensions soared following a deadly crackdown on a weeks-long sit-in last month that killed dozens of demonstrators and wounded hundreds. Talks between the two rival groups had collapsed in May over make-up of the governing body and who should lead it — a civilian or soldier.