Accountability

Justice must not only be done, it must also be seen to be done. The current government came into power a year ago with the manifesto of bringing change to many areas that needed to be addressed like education, healthcare and work reforms. But what people have witnessed is a rise in inflation and the dollar rate to an all-time high, with the resultant price hike. The impact is an alarming increase in the poverty level.

Many have been arrested in the name of accountability but the system has failed to recover a single penny and ironically more security expenses are borne by the state for such high-profile arrests. People are still waiting for reforms to be affected in the police and revenue departments, which still work on colonial patterns. The construction of the Diamir-Basha and Mohmand dams seems to have been indefinitely postponed. Where did the funds go? These promises that were made in the 2018 election campaign have not been honoured. The government must cut its spending, convert luxurious government establishments into productive institutions, reduce taxes on power and edibles, and bring reforms in the legal and revenue system to bring down the crime and corruption levels. Without their help, nothing will change.

Rana Waqas

Lahore