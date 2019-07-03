close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
July 4, 2019

Never say never

Newspost

 
July 4, 2019

The Pakistan cricket team has won match after match progressively, putting all the criticism they faced to shame. Our public motivations play an important role in how they will play in the future matches.Instead of further discouraging them we should cheer them on and give them hope. We need to stand with our team and do our part towards helping them win glory for our nation.

Muna Manzoor

Kalatuk

