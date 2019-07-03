Never say never

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Pakistan cricket team has won match after match progressively, putting all the criticism they faced to shame. Our public motivations play an important role in how they will play in the future matches.Instead of further discouraging them we should cheer them on and give them hope. We need to stand with our team and do our part towards helping them win glory for our nation.
Muna Manzoor
Kalatuk
