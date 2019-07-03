Education for all

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jath is a village left neglected by the authorities. Disregarding other essential needs, we also have no school for girls here. Education is not only a fundamental human right, but also an obligation for every individual to gain according to our constitutional laws and Islam. Yet we are still deprived of it. Not only Jath, but a large number of villages in Balnigwar, Dasht too do not have a school for girls. As a student and a resident of the village, I humbly request the minister of education and other stakeholders to provide girl’s schools in the villages of Balochistan, because the girls have a right to education just like the rest of us.
Waheed Wahid
Jath
