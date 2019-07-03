close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
July 4, 2019

Education for all

Newspost

 
July 4, 2019

Jath is a village left neglected by the authorities. Disregarding other essential needs, we also have no school for girls here. Education is not only a fundamental human right, but also an obligation for every individual to gain according to our constitutional laws and Islam. Yet we are still deprived of it. Not only Jath, but a large number of villages in Balnigwar, Dasht too do not have a school for girls. As a student and a resident of the village, I humbly request the minister of education and other stakeholders to provide girl’s schools in the villages of Balochistan, because the girls have a right to education just like the rest of us.

Waheed Wahid

Jath

