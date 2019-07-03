Simmons signs with Wallabies for another two years

SYDNEY: Wallabies lock Rob Simmons said on Wednesday he had turned down offers from overseas clubs to stay in Australia as he closes in on a century of Test caps.

“I had interest from a few clubs but that just wasn’t what I wanted to do,” he said. “The Wallabies have been a big part of my life for nearly a decade now and I’m hugely proud whenever I get the chance to wear the Wallaby jersey.”

Simmons is on 94 Test caps and is on track to reach his century on the back of a surge in form for the Waratahs after being dropped by the Queensland Reds at the end of 2017. “It’s been a great move to Sydney, both professionally and personally,” he said. “My family have really enjoyed it and The Waratahs have been good to me so hopefully I can repay them over the next two years.”