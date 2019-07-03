No leniency for ‘national wealth plunderers’: Imran

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed the resolve to make those people answerable who had plundered the national exchequer and burdened the nation with financial woes.

He reiterated that there would be no concession for the looters and plunderers, saying: “There will be no NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) whatever approach they make to save their skin…I will make them answerable”.

The Prime Minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Sir Syed Express train at Rawalpindi railway station. He said: “If today, both Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif bring back the looted money, the rupee will be strengthened, easing the pressure of dollar.”

Khan said during last decade, the two successive governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had burdened the country with Rs30,000 billion debt which was around Rs6,000 billion 10 years back. Sharif and Zardari had become billionaires while the nation suffered, he added.

Prime Minister Khan said an unprecedented and across-the-board action had been taken against the looters of national exchequer. “Bandits belonging to elite class have been taken to task and put behind bars, which was never done before,” he said, adding the dream of “New Pakistan” had started seeing the light of the day.

He said he would not bow before any external or internal pressure to let the “elite national offenders” leave the country. “Talk to which ever monarch or ruler [of any other country], I will not let you leave without extracting from you the looted money,” he said.

The Prime Minister strongly rebuffed the opposition’s claims of revengeful policy towards them, saying when he had taken up the Panama case in the Supreme Court, he was made a victim of vindictive policy by the previous rulers who had registered 32 FIRs (first information report) against him and filed six cases with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“That can be called as vengeful approach by the PML-N government against him,” he said, adding he had answered all the questions at the Supreme Court who had declared him as “Sadiq” and “Amin”. He said he did not escape to London but replied