Network Rail ‘shocked’ after two workers killed

LONDON: Network Rail is facing demands for answers after two workers were killed by a train on a section of track in south Wales.Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said there will be an investigation into how the fatal crash happened on Wednesday morning near Port Talbot. A third casualty was treated for shock at the scene but was uninjured.

British Transport Police (BTP) said it was too early to confirm whether the section of railway between Pyle and Port Talbot was being treated as a crime scene, but confirmed forensics officers were in place scouring for information.

Network Rail Wales route director Bill Kelly said the railway network owner was “shocked and distressed” by the “dreadful accident”, and added that it was “fully cooperating” with investigators. He added: “Our thoughts are with the families of our colleagues and our members of staff who will be affected by this tragic loss, and we will provide all the support we can.”

Union bosses called for a full investigation into the deaths, which involved the 9.29am service from Swansea to London Paddington, a 10-carriage GWR Intercity Express Train, and one of 93 in the fleet.

Manuel Cortes, Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association general secretary, said: “There must now be a full investigation because it is simply not acceptable that in the 21st century people go out to work and end up losing their lives.”

Mick Cash, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said: “This is shocking news. RMT is attempting to establish the full facts but our immediate reaction is that this is an appalling tragedy and that no-one working on the railway should be placed in the situation that has resulted in the deaths that have been reported this morning.”

Network Rail was unable to confirm definitely whether or not works were being carried out on the track at the time of the deaths. The incident resulted in cancelled trains, with replacement busses being put on for rail passengers. BTP officers remained at the scene, which is protected by a large cordon.Investigators from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) and the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) have also attended.