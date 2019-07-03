Youth in court for ‘plotting to spark race war’

LONDON: An alleged white supremacist has appeared in court accused of plotting an act of terror in a bid to bring about a race war.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was allegedly caught with a shopping list for a Molotov cocktail when he was arrested on March 13. The teenager, from Durham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Wednesday charged with six terror offences.

Prosecutors allege he is a white supremacist who believes in the need for violence to bring about a race war. Wearing blue jeans and a black jacket, he stood outside the dock next to his father to confirm his name, date of birth, address and that his nationality is white British.

He is charged with one count of engaging in preparation of an act of terrorism between October 10 2017 and March 13. The charge, under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, says his planning included reading extreme right-wing ideological texts, searching for synagogues and trying to secure ammonium nitrate.

It also alleges he began drafting the “Manual for practical and sensible guerrilla warfare against kike system in the Durham City area”, searched for material on firearms, explosives, ammunition and weapons, and engaged in sexual touching of a minor as a “desensitisation technique”.

The youth faces one count of disseminating a terrorist publication, called “DIY Firearms, Modification and Ammunition”, and one count of possessing an article for terrorist purposes - a handwritten note of Molotov cocktail ingredients.

He is further charged with three counts of possession of information useful in the preparation of an act of terrorism, including electronic documents entitled “The Big Book of Mischief”, “Making of Ricin” and “Homemade C4”.

He is also charged with sexually touching a child under the age of 13. The boy indicated not guilty pleas to all charges and was told he will next appear before Oxford Crown Court on Friday. He bowed his head as Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot remanded him in custody.