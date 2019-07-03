Pair arrested in Luton on suspicion of terrorism

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LUTON: Counter-terrorism police have arrested a man and a woman after stopping their car in Luton.The pair — a man aged 28 and a woman aged 25 — were held on suspicion of terror offences and taken to a police station in London.
Their car was stopped in a planned move as part of a “proactive investigation”.Scotland Yard said they were detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act, which allows officers to stop anyone they reasonably suspect to be a terrorist without a warrant.It allows suspects to be held for up to 14 days while investigations continue.A residential address and a business in Luton were also searched as part of the operation.
