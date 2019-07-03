May says her successor must act in UK’s best interests at all times

LONDON: Theresa May has advised her successor to “act at all times in the best interests” of the UK.The Prime Minister insisted she continues to believe it is in the country’s “best interests” to be able to leave the EU with a “good” deal. She added that it is now up to either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt, who have both talked up the prospect of leaving the EU without a deal, to find a majority in the Commons to enable Brexit to occur.

May was responding to Tory former minister Sir Edward Leigh, who asked the PM to offer advice to her successor in dealing with the EU and pondered if she would recommend that “no-deal is better than a bad deal”.

Speaking in the Commons, May said: “I have always believed that no-deal was better than a bad deal but I believed we negotiated a good deal. “The advice I would give to my successor is to act at all times in the best interests of this country.

“I believe it’s in our best interests to be able to leave the European Union with a good deal but it is up to my successor to find a majority in this House to enable us to leave the European Union.”Hilary Benn, Labour chairman of the Exiting the European Union Committee, highlighted reports that Canada is “unwilling” to roll over the provisions of its free-trade agreement with the EU for the UK if there is a no-deal Brexit.

May replied: “We continue to work with the Canadians on the rollover of the Canadian trade deal.”She added: “It’s right that we do that in detail to make sure what comes out of the result of those rollovers are arrangements that are in the interests of this country.”

Earlier, Conservative Sir Bill Cash said he has raised the question of Germany’s “increasing dominance” in the EU and European Commission since the 1980s.He said: “Our former ambassador to Germany in his recent book, Berlin Rules, states the EU is and will remain a German Europe.

“Nine of the 28 European Commissioners have German leaders of their cabinets, there are six German directors-general.” After raising further concerns over Germany’s apparent influence, Sir Bill asked: “Is this not a grave concern and is it not a reason why we should leave the European Union by October 31?”

May said she was a “little disappointed” in the remarks and said Germany has not had presidency of the commission in recent decades. She added: “Can I also point out to him that Ursula von der Leyen was born in Brussels — that might make it worse for (Sir Bill).” May earlier also welcomed the gender balance of the candidates for the EU top jobs.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “It has taken the leaders three days to come up with a decision on who should take the EU’s top jobs, but a three-day summit pales into insignificance to the three years of failure this government has inflicted on us all over Brexit.”

Corbyn said that “as long as we remain in the EU we should seek reform”, concluding: “Does the Prime Minister agree that whoever succeeds her should have the courage to go back to the people with their preferred Brexit option and end the uncertainty and get Brexit resolved?”

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet) said the slate of candidates for the top jobs in the leadership of the EU institutions showed a move towards “EU federalism”. “Does my right honourable friend agree this proves without any doubt that the commission, its institutions, has no regard or care whatsoever for the electorates that it is there to serve?”

May replied: “The future of the European Union will be a matter for the 27 remaining member states because, of course, we will be leaving the European Union.”