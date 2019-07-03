Three dead, 35 missing as boat capsizes in Tarbela lake

PESHAWAR: At least three dead bodies of children had been recovered, two persons rescued and 30 to 35 persons were missing after a boat capsized in the Tarbela lake on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a passenger boat with 35-40 people onboard, capsized owing to storm near village Barg Dakhli Keh. The boat was heading towards Haripur from Kaladhaka, Most of the passengers belonged to Kala Dhaka, a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner office Haripur said.

The district administration immediately sent rescue teams and declared emergency at hospitals while Rescue-1122 teams of Haripur, Nowshera and Peshawar had also started their operation.

Provincial Minister for Civil and Works Akbar Ayub Khan and DC Haripur were monitoring the rescue and search operation in Tarbela Lake. The district administration issued an alert for all the departments concerned and advised the families of the passengers of the ill-fated boat to contact district control room.