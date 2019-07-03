close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
Two people gunned down in Lahore airport visitor lounge

LAHORE: Gunmen have shot and killed two people in a visitors’ lounge outside the main terminal of Lahore’s international airport in Pakistan, police said.

The two men did not enter the main terminal’s security cordon, but the incident raised concerns as the area is heavily patrolled by police and airport security.The two victims were shot dead after returning from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Senior police officer Safdar Raza Qazi said the attackers were quickly apprehended, and that the shooting was over a personal dispute. He said officers are investigating how they managed to enter the airport premises with weapons.

