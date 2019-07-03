Sukuk market gaining ground in Pakistan, says Zakaria

LONDON: High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said the Sukuk market has been consistently gaining ground in Pakistan’s growing Islamic finance industry and there has been a concerted push by regulatory authorities in the country to promote the Islamic finance industry on a sustainable basis, with regular Sukuk issuance being a key element of this strategy.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Zakaria delivered a keynote address at London Sukuk and Fintech Summit 2019 on Tuesday. Some of the main speakers at the summit included John Glen MP, UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Oussama A Kaissi, CEO Islamic Corporation for Insurance andInvestmentandExportCredit; Dato Badlisyah AbdulGhani, Chairman and ECO Pay Halal; Charles Haresnape, CEO GateHouse Bank; Abradat Kamalpour, Global Head of Islamic Finance and Fintech partner, Ashurst LLC; and Dr. Mohamed Damak, Director Global Head of Islamic Finance.

The High Commissioner also briefed the participants about the various investment opportunities being available in Pakistan. Zakaria highlighted that the changing global environment was shifting the global economic gravity to the Asian continent.

In this backdrop of the emerging trends, he gave an overview of regional economic developments, Pakistan’s strategically important location at the centre of the region to play the role as regional economic hub and energy corridor, China’s Belt and Road initiative, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and economic opportunities offered by developmental needs of the countries in the region with half of the world’s population as a consumer market.

“CPEC is the manifestation of Pakistan’s geo-strategic importance and location as a key trade route that connects landlocked Central Asia and Afghanistan, Western China and South Asia with West Asia and beyond through Arabian Sea,” he said.

In terms of investment opportunities, Zakaria identified priority areas of the Pakistan government and talked about special economic zones (SEZs), tourism infrastructure development, energy sector, higher education, agriculture, pharmaceutical and IT sectors. The High Commissioner also offered his good offices for facilitating potential investors who intend to seek guidance and assistance.

The London Sukuk Summit is the world’s premier Sukuk and Islamic capital Markets gathering that took place from July 2 to 3. It attracted finance, business and industry leaders from around the world to discuss economic opportunities being available in the Islamic financing.