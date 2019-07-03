England book World Cup semi-final spot

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Jonny Bairstow’s second successive hundred laid the foundation for England’s 119-run thrashing of New Zealand that saw the tournament hosts secure their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday.

It is the first time England have reached this stage since 1992, when they made the last of their three losing appearances in the final. England, yet to win the World Cup, were set for a huge score at 194-1 off 30 overs before managing just 111 in the last 20 against a New Zealand attack missing injured fast bowler Lockie Ferguson.

But, with Bairstow making 106, a total of 305-8 proved more than enough at Chester-le-Street.New Zealand could only manage 186 in reply as they suffered a third successive defeat of the tournament following losses to Pakistan and champions Australia—the team that beat them in the 2015 final.

One consolation for the Black Caps is that they should still join Australia, India and England in the last four as it will take a colossal change in net run-rate for Pakistan to overtake them even if Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side beat Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday.England are now guaranteed to finish third in the standings and so will play in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on July 11.

New Zealand, who would have reached the semi-finals had they won this match, saw their chase start badly when Henry Nicholls was lbw for a golden duck to Chris Woakes and decided against a review that would have reprieved him.

Martin Guptill, the leading run-scorer at the 2015 World Cup, then fell cheaply but worse followed for New Zealand when senior batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were dismissed by contrasting run-outs.

Black Caps skipper Williamson, who came into this match with a tournament average of 113.50, fell for 27 in unlucky fashion when fast bowler Mark Wood got his fingertips to a Taylor drive and deflected the ball onto the non-striker’s stumps with Williamson out of his ground.

Taylor was far more responsible for his own exit when, deciding to go for a risky second run on 28, he failed to beat Adil Rashid’s throw from fine leg to Buttler.After a brief stoppage when a streaker ran onto the field, the Black Caps lost Tom Latham, caught behind for 57, to leave them all but beaten at 164-7.