Five Pak Army soldiers martyred in blast near LoC

RAWALPINDI: Five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and another was injured in an explosion that took place near the Line of Control in Chamb sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the nature of the blast that occurred in Barnala Tehsil was being ascertained. “The incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules,” it added. The soldiers martyred in the incident were: Subedar Muhammad Sadiq — service 23 years, age 44 years, three sons and two daughters, resident of (r/o) village Bandi P/0 Jura, Tehsil Athmuqam, District Neelum; Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab — service five years, age 26 years, r/o village Surakhi, District Khushab; Naik Sher Zaman — age 36, r/o village Shamashaki, District Karak; Sepoy Zohaib — service seven months, age 20 years, r/o village Nandi Nar Ghamir Manhdala, Tehsil Hajira, District Poonch; and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim —service one year, age 22 years, r/o village Sahiwal, District Sargodha.