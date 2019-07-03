close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
July 4, 2019

Five Pak Army soldiers martyred in blast near LoC

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
July 4, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and another was injured in an explosion that took place near the Line of Control in Chamb sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the nature of the blast that occurred in Barnala Tehsil was being ascertained. “The incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules,” it added. The soldiers martyred in the incident were: Subedar Muhammad Sadiq — service 23 years, age 44 years, three sons and two daughters, resident of (r/o) village Bandi P/0 Jura, Tehsil Athmuqam, District Neelum; Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab — service five years, age 26 years, r/o village Surakhi, District Khushab; Naik Sher Zaman — age 36, r/o village Shamashaki, District Karak; Sepoy Zohaib — service seven months, age 20 years, r/o village Nandi Nar Ghamir Manhdala, Tehsil Hajira, District Poonch; and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim —service one year, age 22 years, r/o village Sahiwal, District Sargodha.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus