Thu Jul 04, 2019
5 police officers transferred

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: Five police officers were transferred and posted on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued from the Central Police Office, Waseem Riaz was posted SP Coordination Peshawar, Mohammad Ashfaq named SP Cantonment and Javed Khan was posted SP Special Branch.

Besides, Bashir Dad was posted DSP Admin Traffic Management School and Ibrahimullah was named DSP Legal at the Traffic Management School.

