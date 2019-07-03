Body found

GUJRANWALA: An unidentified dead body of an old man was found from Pindi Bypass on Wednesday.

Some passersby spotted the body and informed the local police. The police have sent the body to a hospital for postmortem.

KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident on the GT Road near Rahwali on Wednesday. Javed Iqbal was on his way by a motorcycle when a tractor hit him, which caused his instant death.

24 OUTLAWS HELD IN SEARCH OPERATION: Police on Wednesday arrested 24 outlaws, including nine proclaimed offenders, during search operations here.

The police conducted search operation at Civil Lines, Satellite Town, Jinnah Road and other areas and conducted biometric verification of nearly 1,600 persons.

During the search operations, the police arrested nine proclaimed offenders, eight court absconders and three drug pushers while illegal arms were also recovered from the possession of the accused persons.