close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

One killed as jeep falls into gorge

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and five persons sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine at Balakot here on Wednesday.

The jeep was on its way to Jahangiri from Shawal Mahazullah when it skidded off the road and fell into a gorge. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Balakot where doctors pronounced wife of one Mohammad Yousuf as dead. Also in the day, one Mohammad Wajid was killed in Lassan Nawab area of the district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus