One killed as jeep falls into gorge

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and five persons sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine at Balakot here on Wednesday.
The jeep was on its way to Jahangiri from Shawal Mahazullah when it skidded off the road and fell into a gorge. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Balakot where doctors pronounced wife of one Mohammad Yousuf as dead. Also in the day, one Mohammad Wajid was killed in Lassan Nawab area of the district.
