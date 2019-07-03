close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 4, 2019

CCPO informed about growing street crimes

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan presided over meetings on the security at the trade centres and inner city. The local traders and religious scholars attended the meetings. The meeting was informed about the growing incidents of street crimes in busy trade centres. The CCPO said a crackdown on street criminals has been launched and security in every area would be ensured.

