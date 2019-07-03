CCPO informed about growing street crimes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan presided over meetings on the security at the trade centres and inner city. The local traders and religious scholars attended the meetings. The meeting was informed about the growing incidents of street crimes in busy trade centres. The CCPO said a crackdown on street criminals has been launched and security in every area would be ensured.
