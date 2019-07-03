Sehat Sahulat Programme for merged districts termed milestone

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved a milestone by launching the Sehat Sahulat Programme that offers free health facilities to over one million families from the merged districts, said an official.

Dr Riaz Tanoli, Head of Sehat Sahulat Programme KP, said this during a Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) convention, jointly organised by Individualland, a consultancy and advocacy group and CRS, a strategic communications company here at a local hotel.

Rukhshanda Naz, KP Ombudsperson for Protection of Women against Harassment at Workplace; Dr Maryam Bibi, Chief Executive, Khwendo Kor; Zaheer Khattak, Executive Director, United Rural Development Organisation; Dr Khalid Masood, Director, Lady Reading Hospital, and representatives of over 70 CSOs from KP attended the convention.

Highlighting the significance of the Sehat Sahulat Programme, Dr Tanoli said, “Under this programme, a medical cover of worth Rs 720,000/- per annum would be available to all the national identity card holder families in the tribal areas.”

Upon registration at our Beneficiary Enrolment Centres, spread all across merged districts, each tribal family will get a ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ which can be used to get free medical treatment at any of the selected government and private hospitals all across Pakistan, including that of tribal areas.

The official said that during admission in a hospital, the patient would not have to pay a single penny against prescribed medical treatment.

Dispelling certain misgivings pertaining to the programme, Syeda Sundas, the event moderator, said the Sehat Insaf Card would only be used for such medical treatment under which hospital admission was mandatory.

This includes pregnancy or delivery, accidental wounds, fire incidents, heart diseases, diabetes and dysfunction related to heart, liver, lungs and kidneys, except transplants, she explained.

Sundas clarified that no cash payment would be made to any family in case of not availing medical facilities; however, an admitted patient would be given Rs 1,000/- for three times in a year in terms of transportation. Besides this, if a patient passes away during treatment at any of the hospitals, the grieved family will be given Rs 10,000/- for post-death procedure.

Explaining the use of the Sehat Insaf Card, Dr Khalid Masood, Director, Lady Reading Hospital said, “The registered tribal family will have to bring along Sehat Insaf Card, National Identity Card and ‘B’ Form, in case of children, to any selected hospital and show these documents to the program representative available at the reception of the designated hospital. The representative will then guide the patient to the respective department”.

Rukhshanda Naz stressed treatment of women tribal patients. “Most of these women are not literate and hence face lot of problems at the public service hospitals. The government should take extra measures to manage such unavoidable circumstances,” she added.

Dr Maryam Bibi thanked the provincial government for providing such wide-ranging health facilities to the tribal families. “This is a remarkable initiative, however, I believe, a lot more need to be done in this regard in coming day,” she said.

Zaheer Khattak emphasised the vital role of civil society organizations towards guiding the government for improved basic health facilities.

The representatives of various civil society organizations appreciated the provincial government and promised to create awareness within their communities about the Sehat Sahulat Programme.