9,000 litres fake drinks discarded; unit sealed

NOWSHERA: KP Food Authority sealed a production unit in Bara Banda area and discarded 9000 litres of fake cold drinks here on Wednesday.

Assistant Director Food Safety Asad Ali said that over 2000 pet bottles were also discarded, and machinery of the production unit was dismantled.

He said that the unit was producing fake cold drinks of all kinds of national and international brands. The official said that three of the accused were arrested and handed over to local police station for further proceedings against them. Director General KP Food Authority Riaz Khan Mahsud, through a statement, said the crackdown was getting momentum and more than six industries had been sealed since last week. “The operation was conducted on the request of district administration, Nowshera, where a fake cold drinks production unit, which was established inside a home, was sealed and 9000 litres of counterfeit drinks were discarded,” said the official.