2 wounded in police encounter

Islamabad : Two people including a gangster wounded critically when a group of armed dacoits opened firing in Sabzi Mandi area on resistance when a police party intercepted them during robbery Wednesday early morning, police said.

The police said that three criminals equipped with automatic weapons started snatching mobile phones and cash from passersby at IJ Principal Road near Sabzi Mandi at about 6 a.m., police said. One of the victims when showed resistance, the gangsters opened indiscriminate firing at public, consequently one of the gunmen and a truck driver, identified as Asim Shahzad, wounded critically.

Meanwhile, a team of patrolling police reached the scene and cordoned off the area to arrest the criminals. However, the police overpowered the wounded dacoit who was trying to escape from the scene with his aides, recovered arms, ammunition and looted item and shifted him and the truck driver shifted to PIMS hospital. Two dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

The Sabzi Mandi police have registered the case and started investigation. The police said that the dacoits at large have been identified and the arrested criminal has disclosed their identity, adding that police parties have been send to different areas for their arrest, hoping that the police will get them soon. IGP and DIG (Operations), appreciating the timely police action, asked the relevant police to arrest the criminal’s gang as their first priority.