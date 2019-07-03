close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 4, 2019

Two brothers drown in Sawan

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 4, 2019

Islamabad : Two real brothers drowned during swimming in Sawan nullah Wednesday, police said. The police with the help of volunteers, recovered bodies and shifted to hospital.

The Koral police said that two teenage brothers, Irfan and Imran went to Sawan nullah at Bhimber Trarh falling in the jurisdiction of Koral police station along with their friend to beat the heat. One of them lost control in deep water and started crying for help. His younger brother jumped into the water to save him but he too drowned in the deep water. The police have taken up the case and shifted their bodies to hospital for postmortem.

