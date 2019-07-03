Rs7,431m RDA budget approved

Rawalpindi : In a special budget meeting held here Wednesday in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA, the Finance Sub-Committee vetted RDA budget for the fiscal year 2019-20. The meeting was chaired by Nadeem Ahmad Abro, director general (DG), RDA.

Director Adman & Finance, RDA, Deputy Director Finance, RDA, Deputy Director P&D, District Accounts Officer Rawalpindi and Deputy Director, PHATA, HUD&PHED attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that total outlay of RDA budget for fiscal year 2019-20 is Rs7,431 million. The major portion of Rs7,129 million of the budget allocated for the development works include Rehabilitation of Airport Road from Ammar Chowk to Karal Chowk, Rawalpindi at expected cost of Rs30million, dualisation of Link Road from Tipu Road to Airport Road, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs49 million, Feasibility Study and Detailed Design from Construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road PC-II (revised) at an expected cost of Rs80 million, Dualisation of Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Comlex, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs71 million. Construction/widening and improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover at Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station Shell Depot, Rawalpindi at an expected cost of Rs30 million.

Rs301 million (3.98% of total budget) has been allocated for non-development expenses which includes pay pension / office building, payment of utility bills etc. The budget vetted by Finance Sub-Committee, which will be presented before Governing Body of RDA for its approval.