Thu Jul 04, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 4, 2019

SHO suspended on recommendation of police accountability unit

Islamabad

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Industrial Area Police Station on the recommendation of police accountability unit.

According to details, IGP Islamabad received complaints that SHO Industrial Area Police Station Inspector Abdul Ghafoor is misusing his authority following which he marked inquiry to Accountability Unit of Islamabad Police. This unit proceeded, reviewed all the documents as well other proofs and finally termed him guilty.

Following the recommendation of Police Accountability Unit, the IGP suspended the SHO Inspector Abdul Ghafoor and directed DIG (Operations) for further disciplinary action against him.

IGP Islamabad has said that accountability process in Islamabad police would remain continue. He said those involved in dereliction of duties would have to face disciplinary action and others showing good performance would be rewarded.

