Polio lab clears diagnostic proficiency test

Islamabad : The Regional Reference Laboratory for Poliomyelitis Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has scored 100% in Poliovirus Diagnostic Sequencing Proficiency Test (PT) for the year 2019.

The laboratory, which participated in an annual Poliovirus Diagnostic Sequencing Proficiency Test (PT) administered by the World Health Organisation (WHO), received a proficiency testing (PT) panel of unknown samples to evaluate proficiency in poliovirus diagnostic.

WHO has congratulated NIH for the precision, accuracy, and quality performance of the laboratory. “NIH is committed to providing quality diagnostic facilities for public health and shall maintain its standards in laboratory diagnostics. Besides laboratory support for the polio eradication programmes of Pakistan and Afghanistan, NIH is also assisting other regional countries in use of latest techniques to detect the virus and do its genetic analysis,” the Executive Director of NIH Aamer Ikram said while commenting on the development.