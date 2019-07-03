PMDC approves format of medical college admission test

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has approved a format for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MD-CAT) to be held across the country on August 25, 2019.

The test prepared in consultation with subject experts nominated by admitting universities was put up to the PMDC's top decision-making body, Council, in its 199th meeting here.

Acting PMDC President Prof. Dr. Amir Zaman chaired the meeting.

The Council asked all admitting universities to follow the test format and notify the syllabus of province or regions for the facilitation of test candidates.

It also approved the minutes of the Standing Recognition Committee (Dental) in which 25 pending cases of foreign qualified specialists were resolved.

The holders of additional postgraduate qualifications were given personal hearing by the committee about the cases.

The HR committee apprised the Council regarding the recruitment process for the PMDC director (finance) and registrar.

Its members said an objective criteria including preliminary interviews was made for shortlisting of candidates and said the shortlisted candidates would be called by the council in its next meeting for the final interview.

The Council considered additions in Code of Ethics and referred them to the Medical Education Committee for input. delegation of the Family Physicians Society was also present in the meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the fraternity of family physicians.

Its proposals after mutual consideration were referred to the Medical Education Committee for guidance.

The Council decided to temporarily postpone the inspections of medical and dental colleges in light of logistic issues and said the revised schedule of nationwide inspections would be communicated to all relevant educational institutions afterward.