Future of country associated with young generation; says IGP

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that children are our real seats and bright future of the country is associated with young generation.

It was stated by him during his interaction with children who visited IGP’s office on Wednesday. According to details, 60 children participating in 17th summer school camp of Islamabad police visited Central Police Office and met with IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Ahmed Tariq, AIG (Operations) Dr. Sardar Ghayas Gul and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The children visited the various offices and departments of Islamabad police, which included Safe City Project, Citizen Facilitation Center at sector F-6/1 and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) office. The children expressed their pleasure by visiting these offices and also asked various questions from the police officials working there.

The IGP, in his meeting, said that children and extra -curricular activities help for their physical and mental fitness. They also questioned IGP who responded them in a loving manner and distributed gifts among them.

It is to mention that children are educated about basic computer knowledge and other courses in this camp while activities like swimming, horse riding and martial art are also arranged for them.