Private schools regulator under fire over inefficiency

Islamabad : The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday called for overhauling of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority criticising it over failure to manage issues of private educational institutions.

The committee formed a special committee consisting of MNAs Sadaqat Ali Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Nafeesa Khattak and Javairia Zafar Aheer to review and strengthen PEIRA role.

The committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi was also attended by the other MNA's, Secretary Education, Chairman PEIRA, and Executive Director HEC.

Chairman of PEIRA Imtiaz Ali Qureshi briefed the committee about the PEIRA functions, role and rules of the institution.

The core responsibility of the PEIRA was to control the increasing fee of the private schools by implementing the Supreme Court orders, said Ali Nawaz Awan. Due to the poor performance of PEIRA, the parents approached the courts to resolve their issues, he added.

The committee demanded the external audit of the PEIRA. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz said that PEIRA has a shortage of staff and how it can control the private sector schools with only three members.

Sadaqat Ali said the committee should not formulate any policy in a hurry. The policy regarding private sector schools would be formulated with the consultation of all stakeholders.

He said due to the poor performance of the public sector schools, the parents had moved to private schools.

Earlier, while considering the agenda of meeting "The University of Islamabad Bill 2019" Government Bill, HEC Executive Director Lt-Gen (r) Muhammad Asghar told the committee that the university could not be granted Non Objection Certificate (NoC) until the sponsored of the university would not provide evidence of purchased land for the university.

He said that HEC would not establish any new university due to the shortage of funds, adding the new universities have to generate the resources at their own.

The committee decided that the bill regarding the establishment of University of Islamabad only be considered after approval taken by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding proofs of purchasing and allocation of the land of the university.

The committee also asked the government to reallocate the funds to the higher education sector as it was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Secretary Education Arshad Mirza said the funds had been allocated for illiteracy, out of school children and skills development as the top priority.

Currently, he said, the government was facing financial issues and assured that the funds would be reallocated to HEC when the government comes out of financial crises.

Dr Asghar said the HEC had initiated a reforms program to improve the quality education.

He said the preparation of the new curriculum for the BS Programme was under process and would be completed by the next four to six months.

He said HEC was all set to start a two-year associate degree programme by next year for those higher education institutions that are currently unable to start BS Programme.

"The programme would be consisting of skills courses and would ensure employability of the students in two years after completing degree," he said.