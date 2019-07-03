Sanitary workers rally against AC

LAHORE: Hundreds of sanitary workers of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Wednesday observe strike against the alleged obnoxious behaviour of the Raiwand assistant commissioner.

LWMC unions also took part in the strike and demanded that the AC be stopped from using unethical language with the sanitary workers and interfering in the work of the workers. They staged the protest demonstrations outside Lahore Press Club and LWMC head office. The strike was called off after successful negotiations between the LWMC management and the workers/union representatives.

The Lahore Waste Management Company management assured the workers of addressing their grievances and stated that LWMC sanitary workers were an asset to the department as they performed one of the most difficult tasks in their daily routine. The management stated the department believed in encouragement of the workers rather than discouraging them. The LWMC management said the workers of LWMC served with dedication round the clock throughout the year despite any weather condition or any event.