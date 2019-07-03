Crackdown on hoarding ordered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Commissioner Lahore Division, Asif Bilal Lodhi, has directed Lahore administration to start a comprehensive crackdown on hoarding in the City. He issued these directions in a meeting held here Wednesday in his office. He said that all ADCRs and ACs would monitor all steps from auction to sale to keep prices of all commodities on the notified rates by administration.
