Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2019

Crackdown on hoarding ordered

Lahore

July 4, 2019

Commissioner Lahore Division, Asif Bilal Lodhi, has directed Lahore administration to start a comprehensive crackdown on hoarding in the City. He issued these directions in a meeting held here Wednesday in his office. He said that all ADCRs and ACs would monitor all steps from auction to sale to keep prices of all commodities on the notified rates by administration.

