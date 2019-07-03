CM orders crackdown on hoarders

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed a massive crackdown on hoarders and said people will not be left at the mercy of those responsible for creating artificial price hike.

He was chairing a meeting at his office in which steps taken for the control of prices were reviewed in detail. The CM reiterated that strict legal action will be initiated against the hoarders. The CM directed for registering cases against the hoarders and their stock be confiscated along with the sale of essential items according to rate lists be ensured. Jail is the right place for the hoarders, he added.

He directed the administrative officers to personally monitor the price control steps and asked the commissioners and DCs to monitor the situation. Hoarders and profiteers do not deserve any leniency, he maintained. Proactive work has to be done for giving genuine relief to the people and indiscriminate action be initiated against the elements creating artificial price hike. Enough discussions have been held and practical progress be shown now for giving relief to the people. Those who will not work would not remain on their posts, he added. He said that lame excuses will not be helpful with regard to implementation of price control and no negligence will be tolerated. Monitoring cell will be set up in CM office and I will personally monitor the price control mechanism, he added.

He said that price control will be directly monitored from markets through PITB vans which have also been directed to provide necessary help to the line departments in this regard. I want implementation on the decisions made and industry, agriculture and food departments should take lead with regard to price control, he said and added officials concerned departments should personally monitor the auction process in vegetable markets.

Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Samiullah Ch, Noman Langrial, Chairman Price Control Committee Ch Akram, ACS, IG, Commissioner and DC and others attended the meeting while divisional commissioners attended the meeting through video link. Secretary Industry gave a briefing about the steps taken for price control and prices of different items.